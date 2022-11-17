Flow Trading 12% Lower This Week (FLOW)

Flow (FLOW) traded down 1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on November 17th. Over the last week, Flow has traded 12% lower against the U.S. dollar. Flow has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion and approximately $24.29 million worth of Flow was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Flow coin can now be purchased for $1.18 or 0.00007160 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Flow Coin Profile

Flow was first traded on January 27th, 2021. Flow’s total supply is 1,368,093,963 coins and its circulating supply is 1,036,200,000 coins. The official message board for Flow is medium.com/dapperlabs. Flow’s official Twitter account is @flow_blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. Flow’s official website is flow.com.

Buying and Selling Flow

According to CryptoCompare, “‍Flow is a fast, decentralized, and developer-friendly blockchain, designed as the foundation for a new generation of games, apps, and the digital assets that power them. It is based on a unique, multi-role architecture, and designed to scale without sharding, allowing for massive improvements in speed and throughput while preserving a developer-friendly, ACID-compliant environment.Flow empowers developers to build thriving crypto- and crypto-enabled businesses. Applications on Flow can keep consumers in control of their own data; create new kinds of digital assets tradable on open markets accessible from anywhere in the world; and build open economies owned by the users that help make them valuable.”

