Flutter Entertainment (OTCMKTS:PDYPY) Price Target Increased to £150 by Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Flutter Entertainment (OTCMKTS:PDYPY – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by Jefferies Financial Group from £129 ($151.59) to £150 ($176.26) in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on PDYPY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Flutter Entertainment from £128 ($150.41) to £136 ($159.81) in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Flutter Entertainment from £158 ($185.66) to £166 ($195.06) in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Flutter Entertainment from £138.20 ($162.40) to £135 ($158.64) in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a report on Thursday, October 6th. They issued an outperform rating for the company. Finally, Redburn Partners began coverage on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $14,500.00.

Flutter Entertainment Stock Down 0.3 %

OTCMKTS:PDYPY opened at $67.46 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $60.95 and a 200-day moving average of $56.73. Flutter Entertainment has a 52 week low of $43.71 and a 52 week high of $81.55.

About Flutter Entertainment

Flutter Entertainment plc operates as a sports betting and gaming company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: UK & Ireland, Australia, International, and US. It offers sportsbooks and exchange sports betting products, daily fantasy sports products, and pari-mutuel betting products; fixed odds games betting products; online games and casinos; peer-to-peer games, including online bingo, rummy, and poker; and business-to-business services.

