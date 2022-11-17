Flutter Entertainment (OTCMKTS:PDYPY) Price Target Raised to £148 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Flutter Entertainment (OTCMKTS:PDYPY – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from £136 ($159.81) to £148 ($173.91) in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

PDYPY has been the subject of several other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Flutter Entertainment from £129 ($151.59) to £150 ($176.26) in a report on Wednesday. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup lowered shares of Flutter Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. Barclays lowered shares of Flutter Entertainment from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Flutter Entertainment from £138.20 ($162.40) to £135 ($158.64) in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $14,740.00.

Flutter Entertainment Price Performance

OTCMKTS PDYPY traded down $0.21 on Thursday, hitting $67.46. The company had a trading volume of 76,983 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,084. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $60.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.73. Flutter Entertainment has a 12-month low of $43.71 and a 12-month high of $81.55.

Flutter Entertainment Company Profile

Flutter Entertainment plc operates as a sports betting and gaming company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: UK & Ireland, Australia, International, and US. It offers sportsbooks and exchange sports betting products, daily fantasy sports products, and pari-mutuel betting products; fixed odds games betting products; online games and casinos; peer-to-peer games, including online bingo, rummy, and poker; and business-to-business services.

