FONAR (NASDAQ:FONR) Lowered to Buy at StockNews.com

FONAR (NASDAQ:FONR – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Wednesday.

Separately, TheStreet raised FONAR from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th.

Shares of FONAR stock traded up $0.03 on Wednesday, hitting $17.20. 14,156 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,215. FONAR has a 12-month low of $13.28 and a 12-month high of $19.32. The company has a current ratio of 7.09, a quick ratio of 6.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $15.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.39.

In other FONAR news, CEO Timothy Raymond Damadian purchased 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $13.63 per share, for a total transaction of $34,075.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 40,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $552,015. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 8.58% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its stake in shares of FONAR by 67.1% in the 3rd quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 144,587 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,046,000 after acquiring an additional 58,064 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in FONAR by 3.2% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 376,486 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,984,000 after purchasing an additional 11,745 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of FONAR by 99.1% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 14,018 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 6,978 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of FONAR by 27.9% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 23,960 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $444,000 after buying an additional 5,232 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of FONAR by 53,600.0% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,148 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 2,144 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.95% of the company’s stock.

FONAR Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, production, and marketing of magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) scanners for the detection and diagnosis of human diseases in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Medical Equipment, and Physician Management and Diagnostic Services.

