Forge Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FRGE) Short Interest Up 8.5% in October

Forge Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FRGE – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,050,000 shares, a growth of 8.5% from the October 15th total of 1,890,000 shares. Currently, 2.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,360,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.5 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on FRGE shares. JMP Securities started coverage on shares of Forge Global in a research note on Friday, August 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. William Blair assumed coverage on Forge Global in a research report on Friday, August 26th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock.

Forge Global Trading Down 5.1 %

NYSE:FRGE traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $1.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 394,709 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,196,903. Forge Global has a 52-week low of $1.29 and a 52-week high of $47.50. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.98.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Forge Global

In related news, Director Kimberley H. Vogel bought 30,303 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.65 per share, with a total value of $49,999.95. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 54,303 shares in the company, valued at approximately $89,599.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FRGE. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Forge Global in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $8,140,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Forge Global by 2.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,439,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,518,000 after purchasing an additional 40,068 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Forge Global by 479.9% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 478,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $837,000 after purchasing an additional 395,881 shares during the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Forge Global by 32.3% in the third quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 337,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $590,000 after buying an additional 82,201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Forge Global by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 334,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $585,000 after buying an additional 6,500 shares during the last quarter. 24.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Forge Global

Forge Global Holdings, Inc provides marketplace infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for private market participants. It enables private company shareholders to trade private company shares with accredited investors. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in San Francisco, California.

See Also

