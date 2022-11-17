Forsta AP Fonden Acquires 25,300 Shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Forsta AP Fonden grew its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) by 23.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 132,900 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,300 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $10,313,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 160.8% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. First Community Trust NA purchased a new position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. ACG Wealth purchased a new position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV purchased a new position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 56.6% during the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.10% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Juan R. Luciano sold 284,531 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.20, for a total transaction of $25,949,227.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 412,842 shares in the company, valued at $37,651,190.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Juan R. Luciano sold 284,531 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.20, for a total transaction of $25,949,227.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 412,842 shares in the company, valued at $37,651,190.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Juan R. Luciano sold 300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.38, for a total transaction of $28,014,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 412,842 shares in the company, valued at $38,551,185.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 584,631 shares of company stock worth $53,972,041 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ADM opened at $95.19 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $52.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.13, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.85. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 12 month low of $61.80 and a 12 month high of $98.88. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $88.90 and its 200 day moving average is $84.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $24.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.21 billion. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a net margin of 4.16% and a return on equity of 17.75%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.97 EPS. Research analysts predict that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 7.4 EPS for the current year.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 15th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.07%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have commented on ADM. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $104.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research report on Friday, August 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $117.00 target price on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $91.00.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States, Switzerland, Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

