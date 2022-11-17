Forsta AP Fonden Acquires 9,600 Shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Forsta AP Fonden lifted its holdings in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) by 17.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 64,800 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 9,600 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in Workday were worth $9,045,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Whittier Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Workday by 152.0% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 126 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Workday in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. O Dell Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Workday in the 1st quarter worth about $52,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Workday by 72.6% in the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 252 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Workday by 68.0% during the 2nd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 252 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. 68.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Workday Stock Down 3.3 %

WDAY opened at $155.39 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Workday, Inc. has a 52-week low of $128.72 and a 52-week high of $307.81. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $149.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $153.16.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Workday ( NASDAQ:WDAY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The software maker reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16). The business had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. Workday had a negative net margin of 3.46% and a negative return on equity of 2.34%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.49 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Workday, Inc. will post -0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on WDAY shares. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price target on shares of Workday in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Guggenheim raised shares of Workday from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Workday from $239.00 to $217.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Macquarie started coverage on shares of Workday in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $170.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Workday in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $233.57.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 102,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.24, for a total value of $16,014,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 102,500 shares in the company, valued at $16,014,600. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 102,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.24, for a total transaction of $16,014,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 102,500 shares in the company, valued at $16,014,600. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Aneel Bhusri sold 3,497 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Saturday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.14, for a total transaction of $514,548.58. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 418,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $61,579,414.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 120,974 shares of company stock worth $18,758,209 over the last three months. Insiders own 21.74% of the company’s stock.

About Workday

(Get Rating)

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. The company's applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments, and to manage their business and operations. It offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

