Forsta AP Fonden Buys 1,600 Shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Forsta AP Fonden boosted its stake in shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 41,400 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the quarter. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in Hershey were worth $8,908,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HSY. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Hershey by 2,693.0% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,094,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,156,000 after purchasing an additional 1,055,559 shares in the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hershey by 21,654.4% in the 1st quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,030,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,759,000 after purchasing an additional 1,026,203 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Hershey by 40.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,241,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $485,580,000 after purchasing an additional 644,294 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hershey by 65.5% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,477,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,117,000 after purchasing an additional 584,624 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management raised its holdings in shares of Hershey by 136.7% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 567,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,034,000 after purchasing an additional 327,965 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.28% of the company’s stock.

Hershey Stock Up 2.7 %

HSY stock opened at $223.15 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $226.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $222.05. The company has a market capitalization of $45.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The Hershey Company has a 12 month low of $175.08 and a 12 month high of $241.45.

Hershey Dividend Announcement

Hershey ( NYSE:HSY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The company reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.07. Hershey had a net margin of 15.69% and a return on equity of 58.19%. The firm had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.10 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Hershey Company will post 8.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th will be paid a $1.036 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $4.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.05%.

Insider Activity at Hershey

In related news, CEO Michele Buck sold 14,250 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.86, for a total value of $3,161,505.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 170,555 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,839,332.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Michele Buck sold 14,250 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.86, for a total value of $3,161,505.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 170,555 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,839,332.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 239 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.69, for a total value of $52,744.91. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,587 shares in the company, valued at $3,439,895.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 55,574 shares of company stock worth $12,446,698 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on HSY. Cowen began coverage on shares of Hershey in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $238.00 price objective for the company. Cowen began coverage on shares of Hershey in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $238.00 price objective for the company. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Hershey in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $235.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Hershey from $230.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Hershey in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $229.00.

Hershey Profile

(Get Rating)

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and protein bars.

Featured Stories

