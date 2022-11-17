Forsta AP Fonden Decreases Holdings in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

Forsta AP Fonden trimmed its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,600 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $7,582,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 0.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,534,104 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,479,806,000 after purchasing an additional 17,826 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 5.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,127,758 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,921,815,000 after buying an additional 100,381 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 12.3% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 591,960 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $812,874,000 after buying an additional 64,931 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp raised its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 0.4% in the second quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 563,657 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $647,513,000 after buying an additional 2,432 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 7.9% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 224,404 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $308,147,000 after buying an additional 16,439 shares during the last quarter. 93.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mettler-Toledo International stock opened at $1,395.75 on Thursday. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,065.55 and a 12-month high of $1,714.75. The stock has a market cap of $31.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.20, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1,222.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,235.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 250.82.

Mettler-Toledo International ( NYSE:MTD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $10.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.83 by $0.35. Mettler-Toledo International had a net margin of 21.48% and a return on equity of 1,929.28%. The firm had revenue of $985.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $973.68 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $8.72 earnings per share. Mettler-Toledo International’s revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 39.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Mettler-Toledo International news, insider Christian Magloth sold 1,270 shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,331.92, for a total transaction of $1,691,538.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 438 shares in the company, valued at $583,380.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Mettler-Toledo International news, insider Christian Magloth sold 1,270 shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,331.92, for a total transaction of $1,691,538.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 438 shares in the company, valued at $583,380.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Peter Aggersbjerg sold 2,513 shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,414.85, for a total transaction of $3,555,518.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,646 shares of company stock worth $11,781,031 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

MTD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,406.00 to $1,284.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Mettler-Toledo International in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,500.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Mettler-Toledo International in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $1,237.00 target price for the company. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,357.20.

Mettler-Toledo International Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of precision instruments and services worldwide. It operates in five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company's laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments.

