Forsta AP Fonden Decreases Holdings in Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF)

Forsta AP Fonden cut its stake in shares of Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF – Get Rating) (TSE:SLF) by 11.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 218,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 29,400 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in Sun Life Financial were worth $9,990,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Sun Life Financial by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,782,590 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,104,462,000 after acquiring an additional 646,833 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Sun Life Financial by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 16,920,670 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $775,312,000 after acquiring an additional 196,837 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Sun Life Financial by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,171,931 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $791,963,000 after buying an additional 406,658 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its holdings in Sun Life Financial by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 10,455,904 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $583,786,000 after buying an additional 1,176,183 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in Sun Life Financial by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 7,955,763 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $444,693,000 after buying an additional 301,075 shares during the period. 46.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SLF opened at $46.12 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.20. Sun Life Financial Inc. has a 52 week low of $37.96 and a 52 week high of $58.49. The company has a market capitalization of $27.04 billion, a PE ratio of 10.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.00.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.528 per share. This represents a $2.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.58%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 22nd. Sun Life Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 50.70%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SLF. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$67.00 to C$63.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Sun Life Financial in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$78.00 to C$75.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, National Bank Financial dropped their target price on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$67.00 to C$65.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th.

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, wealth, and asset management solutions to individuals and corporate clients worldwide. It offers term and permanent life, as well as personal health, dental, critical illness, long-term care, and disability insurance products. The company also provides reinsurance products; investment counselling and portfolio management services; mutual funds and segregated funds; trust and banking services; real estate property brokerage and appraisal services; and merchant banking services.

