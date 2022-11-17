Forsta AP Fonden Has $8.58 Million Position in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

Forsta AP Fonden cut its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 75,500 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 3,600 shares during the quarter. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $8,578,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TROW. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 157.5% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,687,593 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $207,669,000 after buying an additional 1,032,336 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 74.6% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,376,088 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $359,241,000 after buying an additional 1,014,981 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,713,986 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,980,558,000 after buying an additional 904,707 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,442,430 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,427,600,000 after buying an additional 900,933 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 34.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,847,235 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $430,474,000 after buying an additional 734,155 shares during the period. 74.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Insider Buying and Selling at T. Rowe Price Group
In other T. Rowe Price Group news, insider William J. Stromberg sold 10,000 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.15, for a total transaction of $1,241,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 41,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,090,150. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.
T. Rowe Price Group Stock Performance
TROW stock opened at $123.87 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $27.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.25. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $93.53 and a 52-week high of $215.01. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $109.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $117.06.
T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The asset manager reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 23.88% and a net margin of 29.35%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.27 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 7.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
T. Rowe Price Group Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be paid a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.88%. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.11%.
T. Rowe Price Group Profile
T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.
