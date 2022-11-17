Forsta AP Fonden Purchases 52,600 Shares of Shaw Communications Inc. (NYSE:SJR)

Forsta AP Fonden increased its position in Shaw Communications Inc. (NYSE:SJR – Get Rating) (TSE:SJR.B) by 21.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 296,800 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 52,600 shares during the quarter. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in Shaw Communications were worth $8,727,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SJR. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Shaw Communications by 2,771.2% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,635,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,921,000 after purchasing an additional 5,439,058 shares during the last quarter. Mufg Securities Canada LTD. lifted its position in Shaw Communications by 2,114.5% during the first quarter. Mufg Securities Canada LTD. now owns 5,300,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,567,000 after purchasing an additional 5,060,665 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in Shaw Communications by 81.2% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 8,443,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,295,000 after purchasing an additional 3,783,600 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Shaw Communications by 47.0% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,381,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,205,000 after purchasing an additional 2,999,641 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Shaw Communications by 31.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,333,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,668,000 after purchasing an additional 2,009,197 shares during the last quarter. 55.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Shaw Communications alerts:

Shaw Communications Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE SJR opened at $27.20 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Shaw Communications Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.64 and a 52 week high of $31.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $25.46 and its 200 day moving average is $26.77. The company has a market cap of $12.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.30 and a beta of 0.54.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Shaw Communications Company Profile

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Shaw Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Scotiabank raised shares of Shaw Communications from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $39.25.

(Get Rating)

Shaw Communications Inc operates as a connectivity company in North America. The company operates through Wireline and Wireless segments. The company's Wireline segment provides cable telecommunications services, including video, Internet, WiFi, phone, satellite video, and data networking through a national fibre-optic backbone network to Canadian consumers, North American businesses, and public-sector entities.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SJR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Shaw Communications Inc. (NYSE:SJR – Get Rating) (TSE:SJR.B).

Receive News & Ratings for Shaw Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shaw Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.