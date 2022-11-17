Forsta AP Fonden Raises Position in Kellogg (NYSE:K)

Forsta AP Fonden grew its position in shares of Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating) by 10.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 112,200 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,700 shares during the quarter. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in Kellogg were worth $8,004,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in K. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Kellogg by 4.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,845,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,731,295,000 after buying an additional 1,054,740 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Kellogg by 2.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,353,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,892,981,000 after buying an additional 646,828 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kellogg by 30.9% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,672,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,863,000 after buying an additional 394,434 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Kellogg by 2.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,696,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $947,753,000 after buying an additional 369,620 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its holdings in shares of Kellogg by 382.4% during the second quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 408,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,171,000 after buying an additional 324,138 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.51% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Christopher M. Hood sold 2,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.04, for a total transaction of $201,712.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 29,427 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,119,921.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Christopher M. Hood sold 2,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.04, for a total transaction of $201,712.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 29,427 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,119,921.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 146,153 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.81, for a total transaction of $11,079,858.93. Following the sale, the insider now owns 56,731,838 shares in the company, valued at $4,300,840,638.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 960,540 shares of company stock worth $69,888,922 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Kellogg Stock Up 1.5 %

A number of research firms have recently commented on K. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Kellogg in a report on Tuesday. They set an “underperform” rating and a $66.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Kellogg to $72.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Kellogg to $72.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Kellogg in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Kellogg in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “underperform” rating and a $66.00 price objective on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.64.

K opened at $70.38 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. Kellogg has a 1-year low of $59.54 and a 1-year high of $77.17. The company has a market capitalization of $24.02 billion, a PE ratio of 16.22, a PEG ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 0.46. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $71.90.

Kellogg Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.35%. Kellogg’s payout ratio is 54.38%.

Kellogg Company Profile

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

