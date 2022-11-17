Forsta AP Fonden Sells 3,600 Shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Forsta AP Fonden lowered its holdings in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 119,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,600 shares during the quarter. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $8,171,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new stake in Realty Income during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Verity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Realty Income during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in Realty Income by 120.4% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 595 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in Realty Income by 63.6% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 638 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nvwm LLC grew its position in Realty Income by 169.8% during the 1st quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 742 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.57% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on O. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Realty Income from $76.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Mizuho downgraded shares of Realty Income from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $78.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Realty Income from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.00.

O stock opened at $63.84 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.41. The company has a market capitalization of $40.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.22 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.76. Realty Income Co. has a 12 month low of $55.50 and a 12 month high of $75.40.

The company also recently declared a nov 22 dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.248 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 278.50%.

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 6,500 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with our commercial clients.

