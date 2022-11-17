Forsta AP Fonden Trims Holdings in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

Forsta AP Fonden trimmed its position in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) by 33.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,300 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $7,761,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dollar Tree during the 1st quarter valued at about $237,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 18.2% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 22,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,647,000 after acquiring an additional 3,502 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 7,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,144,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 232.0% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 11,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,889,000 after acquiring an additional 8,242 shares during the last quarter. 95.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Dollar Tree alerts:

Dollar Tree Stock Performance

Dollar Tree stock opened at $166.30 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $37.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $146.96 and a 200-day moving average of $154.12. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 52 week low of $123.62 and a 52 week high of $177.19.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Dollar Tree ( NASDAQ:DLTR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $6.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.80 billion. Dollar Tree had a return on equity of 19.83% and a net margin of 5.77%. The business’s revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.23 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 7.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on DLTR shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $190.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $185.00 to $163.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 29th. TheStreet raised shares of Dollar Tree from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $178.00 to $168.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group dropped their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $185.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.56.

About Dollar Tree

(Get Rating)

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. It operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and personal care, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar Tree Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar Tree and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.