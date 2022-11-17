Forum Merger IV Co. (NASDAQ:FMIV) Short Interest Up 9.4% in October

Forum Merger IV Co. (NASDAQ:FMIV – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,000 shares, a growth of 9.4% from the October 15th total of 6,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 135,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Forum Merger IV Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of Forum Merger IV stock traded down $0.01 on Thursday, reaching $9.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 550,714 shares, compared to its average volume of 308,085. Forum Merger IV has a 52-week low of $9.68 and a 52-week high of $9.95. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.82.

Institutional Trading of Forum Merger IV

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sculptor Capital LP increased its position in shares of Forum Merger IV by 0.3% in the second quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 827,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,082,000 after buying an additional 2,340 shares in the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Forum Merger IV by 1.6% in the second quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 177,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,737,000 after acquiring an additional 2,750 shares during the last quarter. Fir Tree Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Forum Merger IV in the third quarter worth approximately $196,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Forum Merger IV in the second quarter worth approximately $252,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Forum Merger IV in the third quarter worth approximately $267,000. 70.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Forum Merger IV Company Profile

Forum Merger IV Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Delray Beach, Florida.

