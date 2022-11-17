Franklin Financial Services Co. (NASDAQ:FRAF) Short Interest Down 14.0% in October

Franklin Financial Services Co. (NASDAQ:FRAF – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,700 shares, a decline of 14.0% from the October 15th total of 4,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.
Franklin Financial Services Stock Up 0.3 %
Shares of Franklin Financial Services stock traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $31.88. 2,028 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,275. Franklin Financial Services has a 1 year low of $28.05 and a 1 year high of $35.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $31.82 and its 200 day moving average is $31.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market cap of $139.95 million, a PE ratio of 9.54 and a beta of 0.67.
Franklin Financial Services Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 2nd will be issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 1st. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.02%. Franklin Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.32%.
About Franklin Financial Services
Franklin Financial Services Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Farmers and Merchants Trust Company of Chambersburg that provides commercial, retail banking, and trust services to small and medium-sized businesses, individuals, governmental entities, and non-profit organizations in Pennsylvania.
