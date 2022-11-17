Franklin Financial Services Co. (NASDAQ:FRAF) Short Interest Down 14.0% in October

Franklin Financial Services Co. (NASDAQ:FRAF – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,700 shares, a decline of 14.0% from the October 15th total of 4,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Shares of Franklin Financial Services stock traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $31.88. 2,028 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,275. Franklin Financial Services has a 1 year low of $28.05 and a 1 year high of $35.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $31.82 and its 200 day moving average is $31.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market cap of $139.95 million, a PE ratio of 9.54 and a beta of 0.67.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 2nd will be issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 1st. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.02%. Franklin Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.32%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Franklin Financial Services by 241.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,171,000 after acquiring an additional 26,243 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Franklin Financial Services by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 23,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $729,000 after purchasing an additional 3,015 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Franklin Financial Services in the 2nd quarter valued at about $269,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Franklin Financial Services by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $413,000 after purchasing an additional 744 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Franklin Financial Services by 2.2% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 18,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $631,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.53% of the company’s stock.

Franklin Financial Services Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Farmers and Merchants Trust Company of Chambersburg that provides commercial, retail banking, and trust services to small and medium-sized businesses, individuals, governmental entities, and non-profit organizations in Pennsylvania.

