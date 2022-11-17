Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) Shares Sold by Brown Brothers Harriman & Co.

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lowered its position in shares of Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,285 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after selling 610 shares during the quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co.’s holdings in Franklin Resources were worth $613,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Franklin Resources by 18.0% in the second quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 76,304 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $1,779,000 after purchasing an additional 11,664 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems boosted its holdings in Franklin Resources by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 17,923 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $500,000 after purchasing an additional 882 shares in the last quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Franklin Resources by 314.9% in the 1st quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 2,402 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,823 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Franklin Resources by 32.4% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,420 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 1,326 shares during the period. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Franklin Resources during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Franklin Resources alerts:

Franklin Resources Trading Down 1.8 %

BEN opened at $26.44 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $13.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.49, a PEG ratio of 6.52 and a beta of 1.22. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.24 and a 1-year high of $36.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company’s 50 day moving average is $23.54 and its 200-day moving average is $24.97.

Franklin Resources Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.39%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. Franklin Resources’s payout ratio is 46.03%.

BEN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America cut shares of Franklin Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Franklin Resources from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Franklin Resources from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Franklin Resources from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Franklin Resources from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.40.

Insider Buying and Selling at Franklin Resources

In other Franklin Resources news, insider Franklin Resources Inc purchased 82,931 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.64 per share, with a total value of $384,799.84. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 4,418,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,502,568.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 6,122,861 shares of company stock worth $43,197,254. Insiders own 23.30% of the company’s stock.

About Franklin Resources

(Get Rating)

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.