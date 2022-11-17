Frax Share Price Tops $4.39 on Top Exchanges (FXS)

Frax Share (FXS) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on November 17th. Frax Share has a market cap of $71.09 million and $6.76 million worth of Frax Share was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Frax Share has traded down 19.1% against the dollar. One Frax Share token can now be purchased for approximately $4.39 or 0.00026296 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002670 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0455 or 0.00000273 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0565 or 0.00000339 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $94.21 or 0.00565651 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0380 or 0.00000228 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,907.50 or 0.29463861 BTC.

Zombie Inu (ZINU) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0126 or 0.00000075 BTC.

Frax Share Token Profile

Frax Share’s launch date was December 16th, 2020. Frax Share’s total supply is 99,899,045 tokens and its circulating supply is 16,209,405 tokens. Frax Share’s official website is frax.finance/#welcome. Frax Share’s official Twitter account is @fraxfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Frax Share

According to CryptoCompare, “The Frax Share token (FXS) is the non-stable, value-accrual token in the Frax protocol. It is meant to be volatile and hold rights to governance and all excess collateral of the system.TelegramWhitepaper”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Frax Share directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Frax Share should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Frax Share using one of the exchanges listed above.

