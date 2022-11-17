Freehold Royalties Ltd. (TSE:FRU) Insider Sells C$37,400,000.00 in Stock

Freehold Royalties Ltd. (TSE:FRU – Get Rating) insider Canadian National Railway Company, Administrator of the CN Pension Trust Funds sold 2,200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$17.00, for a total transaction of C$37,400,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,626,307 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$316,647,219.

TSE FRU opened at C$16.86 on Thursday. Freehold Royalties Ltd. has a 12 month low of C$10.03 and a 12 month high of C$17.78. The stock has a market cap of C$2.54 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.47. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$15.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$14.77. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.46.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.41%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 29th. Freehold Royalties’s payout ratio is 79.82%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on FRU shares. CIBC raised their price target on shares of Freehold Royalties from C$18.00 to C$19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Freehold Royalties from C$18.00 to C$19.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Haywood Securities dropped their price target on shares of Freehold Royalties from C$25.00 to C$23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Freehold Royalties from C$19.00 to C$21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, ATB Capital dropped their price target on shares of Freehold Royalties from C$20.00 to C$19.50 in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Freehold Royalties presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$19.69.

Freehold Royalties Ltd., an oil and gas royalty company, owns working interests in oil, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and potash properties in Western Canada and the United States. The company holds approximately 6.2 million gross acres of land in Canada and 0.8 million gross drilling unit acres in the United States.

