Freehold Royalties Ltd. (TSE:FRU) Insider Sells C$37,400,000.00 in Stock

Freehold Royalties Ltd. (TSE:FRU – Get Rating) insider Canadian National Railway Company, Administrator of the CN Pension Trust Funds sold 2,200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$17.00, for a total transaction of C$37,400,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,626,307 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$316,647,219.
Freehold Royalties Price Performance
TSE FRU opened at C$16.86 on Thursday. Freehold Royalties Ltd. has a 12 month low of C$10.03 and a 12 month high of C$17.78. The stock has a market cap of C$2.54 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.47. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$15.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$14.77. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.46.
Freehold Royalties Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.41%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 29th. Freehold Royalties’s payout ratio is 79.82%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
About Freehold Royalties
Freehold Royalties Ltd., an oil and gas royalty company, owns working interests in oil, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and potash properties in Western Canada and the United States. The company holds approximately 6.2 million gross acres of land in Canada and 0.8 million gross drilling unit acres in the United States.
Recommended Stories
- International Game Technology is Well Worth the Gamble
- 3 Natural Gas Stocks That Offer Great Dividend Yields
- Use The Airbnb Stock Implosion to Your Advantage
- Why Lowe’s Is Up And Home Depot Down
- The TJX Companies Could Break Out To New Highs
Receive News & Ratings for Freehold Royalties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freehold Royalties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.