Freeline Therapeutics Holdings plc (NASDAQ:FRLN) Short Interest Up 7.8% in October

Freeline Therapeutics Holdings plc (NASDAQ:FRLN – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 147,500 shares, an increase of 7.8% from the October 15th total of 136,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 31,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.6 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FRLN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on Freeline Therapeutics from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. BTIG Research dropped their price target on Freeline Therapeutics from $10.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.00.

Institutional Trading of Freeline Therapeutics

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FRLN. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Freeline Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its holdings in shares of Freeline Therapeutics by 130.3% during the 1st quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 34,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 19,603 shares in the last quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Freeline Therapeutics by 117.6% during the 1st quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. now owns 50,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 27,101 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Freeline Therapeutics by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 60,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Freeline Therapeutics by 112.5% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 446,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $500,000 after acquiring an additional 236,312 shares in the last quarter. 58.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Freeline Therapeutics Price Performance

About Freeline Therapeutics

FRLN stock remained flat at $0.66 during midday trading on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 51,387 shares, compared to its average volume of 345,935. Freeline Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $0.60 and a 1-year high of $2.80. The company has a market capitalization of $42.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.31 and a beta of 0.20. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.81.

Freeline Therapeutics Holdings plc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops transformative adeno-associated virus (AAV) vector-mediated gene therapies for patients suffering from inherited systemic debilitating diseases. Its advanced product candidate is verbrinacogene setparvovec (FLT180a), a gene therapy product candidate that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials in adult males for the treatment of hemophilia B.

