Frontline Ltd. (NYSE:FRO) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Frontline Ltd. (NYSE:FRO – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 12,640,000 shares, a growth of 5.4% from the October 15th total of 11,990,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,470,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.6 days. Currently, 10.2% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Frontline from $12.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com lowered Frontline from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Frontline from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th.

Get Frontline alerts:

Frontline Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.29 and a beta of 0.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $12.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.72. Frontline has a 52-week low of $6.10 and a 52-week high of $14.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06.

Frontline Cuts Dividend

Frontline ( NYSE:FRO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The shipping company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $159.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $164.27 million. Frontline had a return on equity of 0.01% and a net margin of 7.18%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.12) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Frontline will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of ∞. Frontline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 193.55%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FRO. Folketrygdfondet raised its stake in Frontline by 10,513.0% in the second quarter. Folketrygdfondet now owns 10,740,390 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $95,160,000 after buying an additional 10,639,190 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Frontline by 345.4% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,535,940 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $49,796,000 after buying an additional 3,517,554 shares in the last quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP raised its stake in Frontline by 282.2% in the third quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP now owns 3,603,745 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $3,607,000 after buying an additional 2,660,834 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Frontline by 594.5% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,360,781 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $25,804,000 after buying an additional 2,020,869 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP raised its stake in Frontline by 165.4% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 2,984,386 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $32,619,000 after buying an additional 1,860,074 shares in the last quarter. 26.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Frontline Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Frontline Ltd., a shipping company, engages in the seaborne transportation of crude oil and oil products worldwide. It owns and operates oil and product tankers. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated a fleet of 70 vessels. It is also involved in the charter, purchase, and sale of vessels. The company was founded in 1985 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Frontline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Frontline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.