Frontline Ltd. (NYSE:FRO) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Frontline Ltd. (NYSE:FRO – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 12,640,000 shares, a growth of 5.4% from the October 15th total of 11,990,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,470,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.6 days. Currently, 10.2% of the company’s shares are short sold.
Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Frontline from $12.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com lowered Frontline from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Frontline from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th.
The stock has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.29 and a beta of 0.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $12.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.72. Frontline has a 52-week low of $6.10 and a 52-week high of $14.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of ∞. Frontline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 193.55%.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FRO. Folketrygdfondet raised its stake in Frontline by 10,513.0% in the second quarter. Folketrygdfondet now owns 10,740,390 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $95,160,000 after buying an additional 10,639,190 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Frontline by 345.4% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,535,940 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $49,796,000 after buying an additional 3,517,554 shares in the last quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP raised its stake in Frontline by 282.2% in the third quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP now owns 3,603,745 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $3,607,000 after buying an additional 2,660,834 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Frontline by 594.5% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,360,781 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $25,804,000 after buying an additional 2,020,869 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP raised its stake in Frontline by 165.4% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 2,984,386 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $32,619,000 after buying an additional 1,860,074 shares in the last quarter. 26.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Frontline Ltd., a shipping company, engages in the seaborne transportation of crude oil and oil products worldwide. It owns and operates oil and product tankers. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated a fleet of 70 vessels. It is also involved in the charter, purchase, and sale of vessels. The company was founded in 1985 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.
