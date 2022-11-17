FS Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSBW) Short Interest Update

FS Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSBW – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 14,100 shares, a decline of 12.4% from the October 15th total of 16,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 15,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on FS Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

FS Bancorp Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ FSBW traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $32.99. The company had a trading volume of 36,434 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,720. FS Bancorp has a one year low of $26.80 and a one year high of $36.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $28.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.24. The stock has a market cap of $254.15 million, a PE ratio of 8.84 and a beta of 1.03.

FS Bancorp Announces Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 8th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.42%. FS Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.45%.

In other FS Bancorp news, insider Robert B. Fuller sold 2,468 shares of FS Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.48, for a total transaction of $77,692.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 13,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $411,758.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other FS Bancorp news, insider Robert B. Fuller sold 2,468 shares of FS Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.48, for a total transaction of $77,692.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 13,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $411,758.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Robert B. Fuller sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.42, for a total value of $304,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $625,070.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 10.64% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in FS Bancorp by 87.2% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 35,580 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,022,000 after purchasing an additional 16,576 shares during the period. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in FS Bancorp by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 8,400 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in FS Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in FS Bancorp by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 60,628 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,878,000 after purchasing an additional 1,789 shares during the period. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its holdings in shares of FS Bancorp by 36.7% during the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 20,247 shares of the bank’s stock worth $550,000 after acquiring an additional 5,431 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.33% of the company’s stock.

About FS Bancorp

FS Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for 1st Security Bank of Washington that provides banking and financial services to local families, local and regional businesses, and industry niches. The company operates in two segments, Commercial and Consumer Banking; and Home Lending. It offers various deposit instruments, including checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit.

