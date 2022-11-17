FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN) is Black Creek Investment Management Inc.’s 8th Largest Position

Black Creek Investment Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN – Get Rating) by 49.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 718,619 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 694,580 shares during the period. FTI Consulting makes up approximately 4.7% of Black Creek Investment Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Black Creek Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in FTI Consulting were worth $129,962,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in FTI Consulting by 132.5% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 193 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in FTI Consulting by 88.8% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 253 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in FTI Consulting by 556.0% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 328 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Castle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in FTI Consulting during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $70,000. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new stake in FTI Consulting during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $83,000.

Get FTI Consulting alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Ajay Sabherwal sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.33, for a total value of $846,650.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,532 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,291,373.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Claudio Costamagna sold 8,000 shares of FTI Consulting stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.00, for a total transaction of $1,296,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 38,818 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,288,516. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Ajay Sabherwal sold 5,000 shares of FTI Consulting stock in a transaction on Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.33, for a total transaction of $846,650.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 13,532 shares in the company, valued at $2,291,373.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.46% of the company’s stock.

FTI Consulting Stock Down 0.4 %

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Shares of FCN traded down $0.64 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $167.47. The stock had a trading volume of 2,264 shares, compared to its average volume of 455,726. FTI Consulting, Inc. has a 1-year low of $132.36 and a 1-year high of $190.43. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $165.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $168.02. The company has a market cap of $5.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.52 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 2.15.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of FTI Consulting in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

About FTI Consulting

(Get Rating)

FTI Consulting, Inc provides business advisory services to manage change, mitigate risk, and resolve disputes worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Corporate Finance & Restructuring, Forensic and Litigation Consulting, Economic Consulting, Technology, and Strategic Communications.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FCN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for FTI Consulting Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FTI Consulting and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.