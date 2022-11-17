Fukuoka Financial Group (OTC:FKKFF) Hits New 1-Year High at $17.36

Fukuoka Financial Group, Inc. (OTC:FKKFF – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $17.36 and last traded at $17.36, with a volume of 0 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.36.
The stock has a fifty day moving average of $17.36 and a 200 day moving average of $17.05.
Fukuoka Financial Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various banking services to individual and corporate customers. The company accepts various deposits, such as current deposits, ordinary and other demand deposits, time deposits, and negotiable certificates of deposit, as well as provides loan products.
