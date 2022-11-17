Fuller, Smith & Turner P.L.C. Plans Dividend of GBX 4.68 (LON:FSTA)

Fuller, Smith & Turner P.L.C. (LON:FSTA – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Thursday, November 17th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a dividend of GBX 4.68 ($0.05) per share on Tuesday, January 3rd. This represents a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 15th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Fuller, Smith & Turner Trading Up 1.2 %

Fuller, Smith & Turner stock opened at GBX 498 ($5.85) on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of £305.52 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4,100.00. Fuller, Smith & Turner has a 1 year low of GBX 410.31 ($4.82) and a 1 year high of GBX 770 ($9.05). The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 471.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 554.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.82, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a current ratio of 0.20.

Insider Transactions at Fuller, Smith & Turner

In related news, insider Richard Fuller bought 10,500 shares of Fuller, Smith & Turner stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 457 ($5.37) per share, with a total value of £47,985 ($56,386.60). In other news, insider Richard Fuller bought 10,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 457 ($5.37) per share, with a total value of £47,985 ($56,386.60). Also, insider Michael J. Turner purchased 4,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 450 ($5.29) per share, for a total transaction of £19,800 ($23,266.75). Insiders purchased a total of 16,900 shares of company stock valued at $7,684,500 in the last three months.

Fuller, Smith & Turner Company Profile

Fuller, Smith & Turner P.L.C. operates pubs and hotels in the United Kingdom. It operates through Managed Pubs and Hotels, and Tenanted Inns segments. The company also manages pubs operated by third parties under tenancy or lease agreements. In addition, it operates Bel & The Dragon and Cotswold Inns & Hotels.

