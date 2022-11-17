Funding Circle SME Income Fund (LON:FCIF) Share Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $82.70

Funding Circle SME Income Fund Ltd (LON:FCIF – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 82.70 ($0.97) and traded as high as GBX 84.60 ($0.99). Funding Circle SME Income Fund shares last traded at GBX 82.70 ($0.97), with a volume of 547,201 shares changing hands.
Funding Circle SME Income Fund Trading Down 2.0 %
The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 82.70 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 82.70.
Funding Circle SME Income Fund Company Profile
Funding Circle SME Income Fund Limited is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Goldman Sachs International. It invests in the fixed income markets. The fund invests both directly and indirectly in a diversified portfolio of credit assets. Funding Circle SME Income Fund Limited was formed in 2015 and is domiciled in Guernsey.
