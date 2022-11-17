Funko, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNKO) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Funko, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNKO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,080,000 shares, a decline of 10.0% from the October 15th total of 2,310,000 shares. Currently, 6.7% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 974,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.1 days.
FNKO stock traded down $0.04 on Thursday, reaching $8.66. 25,059 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,932,974. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $19.32 and a 200-day moving average of $20.96. Funko has a twelve month low of $7.60 and a twelve month high of $27.79. The firm has a market cap of $437.16 million, a PE ratio of 9.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.
In related news, CFO Jung Jennifer Fall sold 37,207 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.39, for a total transaction of $870,271.73. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 52,310 shares in the company, valued at $1,223,530.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Funko news, CFO Jung Jennifer Fall sold 37,207 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.39, for a total value of $870,271.73. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 52,310 shares in the company, valued at $1,223,530.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Tracy D. Daw sold 26,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.78, for a total value of $610,504.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 46,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,064,509.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
FNKO has been the subject of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Funko from $25.50 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Funko from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Bank of America cut Funko from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Funko from $22.00 to $10.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Truist Financial cut Funko from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Funko has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.14.
Funko, Inc, a pop culture consumer products company, designs, sources, and distributes licensed pop culture products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides vinyl, blind-packed miniature, and action figures; fashion accessories, including bags, backpacks, and wallets; apparel, such as t-shirts and hats; board games, plush products, and accessories, such as keychains, pens, and pins; homewares, comprising drinkware, and other home accessories, non-fungible tokens, and others.
