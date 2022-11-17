Funko, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNKO) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Funko, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNKO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,080,000 shares, a decline of 10.0% from the October 15th total of 2,310,000 shares. Currently, 6.7% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 974,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.1 days.

Funko Price Performance

FNKO stock traded down $0.04 on Thursday, reaching $8.66. 25,059 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,932,974. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $19.32 and a 200-day moving average of $20.96. Funko has a twelve month low of $7.60 and a twelve month high of $27.79. The firm has a market cap of $437.16 million, a PE ratio of 9.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Jung Jennifer Fall sold 37,207 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.39, for a total transaction of $870,271.73. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 52,310 shares in the company, valued at $1,223,530.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Funko news, CFO Jung Jennifer Fall sold 37,207 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.39, for a total value of $870,271.73. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 52,310 shares in the company, valued at $1,223,530.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Tracy D. Daw sold 26,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.78, for a total value of $610,504.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 46,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,064,509.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Funko by 221.3% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 2,861 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in Funko in the first quarter valued at $75,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Funko by 64.1% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 2,061 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Funko by 8,667.1% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 6,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 6,327 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Funko in the third quarter valued at $112,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.80% of the company’s stock.

FNKO has been the subject of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Funko from $25.50 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Funko from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Bank of America cut Funko from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Funko from $22.00 to $10.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Truist Financial cut Funko from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Funko has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.14.

About Funko

Funko, Inc, a pop culture consumer products company, designs, sources, and distributes licensed pop culture products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides vinyl, blind-packed miniature, and action figures; fashion accessories, including bags, backpacks, and wallets; apparel, such as t-shirts and hats; board games, plush products, and accessories, such as keychains, pens, and pins; homewares, comprising drinkware, and other home accessories, non-fungible tokens, and others.

