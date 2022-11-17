Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FUTU) Short Interest Update

Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FUTU – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,180,000 shares, a decrease of 13.6% from the October 15th total of 8,310,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,310,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.1 days. Approximately 9.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup increased their price objective on Futu from $58.00 to $64.10 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. DBS Vickers assumed coverage on Futu in a research note on Monday, October 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Futu from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Futu from $60.60 to $51.50 in a research note on Sunday, August 14th. Finally, CLSA raised Futu from a “sell” rating to an “underperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $27.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $55.72.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Futu

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JAT Capital Mgmt LP acquired a new stake in shares of Futu in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,951,000. Yong Rong HK Asset Management Ltd lifted its position in Futu by 49.3% in the 1st quarter. Yong Rong HK Asset Management Ltd now owns 525,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,094,000 after purchasing an additional 173,401 shares during the last quarter. Banco Santander S.A. bought a new stake in Futu in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,699,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Futu by 19.1% during the 2nd quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 28,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,484,000 after buying an additional 4,556 shares in the last quarter. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Futu during the 2nd quarter worth about $58,000. 19.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Futu Stock Up 4.1 %

NASDAQ:FUTU traded up $2.05 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $52.40. 53,437 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,577,174. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.31. Futu has a 1-year low of $21.23 and a 1-year high of $62.25. The company has a 50-day moving average of $39.03 and a 200 day moving average of $41.19.

Futu (NASDAQ:FUTU – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 30th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Futu had a return on equity of 11.29% and a net margin of 34.63%. The firm had revenue of $222.59 million for the quarter. Research analysts forecast that Futu will post 2.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Futu Company Profile

Futu Holdings Limited operates an online brokerage and wealth management platform in Hong Kong and internationally. The company provides trading, clearing, and settlement services; margin financing and securities lending services; and stock yield enhancement program. It also offers online wealth management services under the brand of Futu Money Plus through its Futubull and moomoo platforms, which give access to mutual funds, private funds, and bonds; market data and information services; and NiuNiu Community, which serves as an open forum for users and clients to share insights, ask questions, and exchange ideas.

Featured Articles

