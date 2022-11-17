Fuwei Films (Holdings) Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:FFHL) Short Interest Update

Fuwei Films (Holdings) Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:FFHL – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 15,700 shares, a decline of 13.3% from the October 15th total of 18,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 11,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.4 days. Approximately 1.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Fuwei Films Price Performance

Shares of FFHL stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $7.24. 1,368 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,973. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.15. Fuwei Films has a 1-year low of $4.40 and a 1-year high of $10.98.

Fuwei Films (NASDAQ:FFHL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $13.25 million for the quarter.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Fuwei Films Company Profile

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Fuwei Films in a report on Sunday. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

Fuwei Films (Holdings) Co, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of biaxially oriented polyethylene-terephthalate films in the People's Republic of China. The company offers dry films, which are used in circuit boards production, nameplate, and crafts etching; chemically treated films used to enhance properties, such as barrier resistance, printing properties, and electrostatic resistance; stamping foil base films and transfer base films for packaging of luxury items, including cigarettes and alcohol; and printing base films for use in printing and lamination.

Featured Stories

