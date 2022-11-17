FY2022 Earnings Estimate for Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. Issued By Desjardins (NYSE:AQN)

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Desjardins lowered their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Algonquin Power & Utilities in a note issued to investors on Sunday, November 13th. Desjardins analyst B. Stadler now anticipates that the utilities provider will post earnings of $0.68 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.72. Desjardins currently has a “Hold” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Algonquin Power & Utilities’ current full-year earnings is $0.68 per share. Desjardins also issued estimates for Algonquin Power & Utilities’ FY2023 earnings at $0.71 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on AQN. National Bankshares decreased their price objective on Algonquin Power & Utilities from $13.50 to $12.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from $18.00 to $11.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $17.50 to $11.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.47.

Shares of AQN opened at $7.68 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $11.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.99. Algonquin Power & Utilities has a one year low of $7.56 and a one year high of $16.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market cap of $5.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 128.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.54.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AQN. Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in Algonquin Power & Utilities during the first quarter valued at approximately $829,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its position in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 7.3% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 29,276 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $455,000 after purchasing an additional 1,991 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC raised its position in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 4.7% during the first quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 16,757 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 757 shares during the period. Outfitter Financial LLC raised its position in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 3.2% during the first quarter. Outfitter Financial LLC now owns 83,290 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,293,000 after purchasing an additional 2,590 shares during the period. Finally, Verity & Verity LLC raised its position in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 8.6% during the first quarter. Verity & Verity LLC now owns 425,253 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,600,000 after purchasing an additional 33,569 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.99% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a $0.181 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.43%. This is a boost from Algonquin Power & Utilities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Algonquin Power & Utilities’s payout ratio is currently 1,200.00%.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a portfolio of regulated and non-regulated generation, distribution, and transmission utility assets. The company operates through two segments, Regulated Services Group and Renewable Energy Group. The Regulated Services Group segment operates a portfolio of rate-regulated utilities located in the United States, Canada, Chile, and Bermuda.

