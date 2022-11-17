FY2022 Earnings Forecast for Quest Resource Holding Co. Issued By HC Wainwright (NASDAQ:QRHC)

Quest Resource Holding Co. (NASDAQ:QRHC – Get Rating) – HC Wainwright cut their FY2022 earnings estimates for Quest Resource in a research report issued on Tuesday, November 15th. HC Wainwright analyst A. Dayal now forecasts that the business services provider will post earnings of $0.35 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.42. The consensus estimate for Quest Resource’s current full-year earnings is $0.47 per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Quest Resource’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.07 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.38 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $0.66 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.49 EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Quest Resource in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Quest Resource Stock Down 0.4 %

NASDAQ QRHC opened at $6.94 on Thursday. Quest Resource has a 12-month low of $3.60 and a 12-month high of $9.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $8.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.01.

Quest Resource (NASDAQ:QRHC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The business services provider reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $76.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.63 million. Quest Resource had a negative net margin of 1.22% and a positive return on equity of 10.98%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Quest Resource

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Quest Resource by 23.4% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 286,380 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,761,000 after buying an additional 54,259 shares in the last quarter. Skylands Capital LLC boosted its stake in Quest Resource by 9.1% during the first quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 298,673 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,837,000 after buying an additional 24,987 shares in the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Quest Resource by 93.9% during the first quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 133,438 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $821,000 after buying an additional 64,609 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Quest Resource by 14.5% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 110,543 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $680,000 after buying an additional 14,040 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EAM Investors LLC boosted its stake in Quest Resource by 1.3% during the first quarter. EAM Investors LLC now owns 191,912 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,180,000 after buying an additional 2,514 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.47% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, COO David P. Sweitzer sold 20,000 shares of Quest Resource stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.81, for a total value of $176,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 8,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $74,981.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, COO David P. Sweitzer sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.81, for a total transaction of $176,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 8,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $74,981.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO David P. Sweitzer sold 8,584 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.09, for a total transaction of $69,444.56. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 8,511 shares in the company, valued at approximately $68,853.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 65,938 shares of company stock valued at $515,046 over the last 90 days. 24.76% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Quest Resource

Quest Resource Holding Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides solutions for the reuse, recycling, and disposal of various waste streams and recyclables in the United States. It offers disposal and recycling services for motor oil and automotive lubricants, oil filters, scrap tires, oily water, goods destruction, food waste, meat renderings, cooking oil and grease trap waste, plastics, cardboard, metal, glass, mixed paper, construction debris, as well as a large variety of regulated and non-regulated solid, liquid, and gas wastes.

Featured Stories

