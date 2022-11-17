FY2022 EPS Estimates for CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Boosted by HC Wainwright (NASDAQ:CASI)

CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASI – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at HC Wainwright raised their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for CASI Pharmaceuticals in a report released on Tuesday, November 15th. HC Wainwright analyst S. Lee now forecasts that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of ($2.16) for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($2.26). HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for CASI Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($1.41) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for CASI Pharmaceuticals’ Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.61) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.57) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.56) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.55) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.38) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($2.05) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.59) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.38) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($0.09) EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. BTIG Research decreased their price target on CASI Pharmaceuticals from $21.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on CASI Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ CASI opened at $1.89 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.04. CASI Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $1.81 and a 1 year high of $10.50.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CASI. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC increased its position in CASI Pharmaceuticals by 27.3% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC now owns 1,453,190 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,177,000 after acquiring an additional 312,000 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in CASI Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $59,000. Virtu Financial LLC increased its position in CASI Pharmaceuticals by 39.6% during the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 112,777 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 31,971 shares during the period. Bailard Inc. increased its position in CASI Pharmaceuticals by 25.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 31,530 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 6,430 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new position in CASI Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.51% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director James Huang purchased 33,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.28 per share, for a total transaction of $142,524.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 371,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,590,092.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 291,210 shares of company stock worth $1,023,533. Corporate insiders own 26.59% of the company’s stock.

CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapeutics and pharmaceutical products in China, the United States, and internationally. It offers EVOMELA, an intravenous formulation of melphalan for use as a conditioning treatment prior to stem cell transplantation, and as a palliative treatment for patients with multiple myeloma.

