FY2022 EPS Estimates for FGI Industries Ltd. (NASDAQ:FGI) Cut by Analyst

FGI Industries Ltd. (NASDAQ:FGI – Get Rating) – Northland Capmk decreased their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of FGI Industries in a research note issued to investors on Monday, November 14th. Northland Capmk analyst G. Gibas now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.38 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.42. The consensus estimate for FGI Industries’ current full-year earnings is $0.42 per share. Northland Capmk also issued estimates for FGI Industries’ Q4 2022 earnings at $0.12 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Northland Securities reduced their price objective on FGI Industries to $5.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Benchmark reduced their price objective on FGI Industries to $5.00 in a research note on Wednesday.

FGI Industries Stock Down 4.2 %

Institutional Trading of FGI Industries

FGI opened at $2.29 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $21.76 million and a PE ratio of 5.59. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.43. FGI Industries has a fifty-two week low of $2.00 and a fifty-two week high of $6.25.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FGI Industries in the third quarter worth $59,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FGI Industries in the first quarter worth $72,000. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of FGI Industries in the first quarter worth $935,000. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of FGI Industries in the first quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FGI Industries in the first quarter worth $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.33% of the company’s stock.

FGI Industries Company Profile

FGI Industries ltd. supplies kitchen and bath products in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company sells sanitaryware products, such as toilets, sinks, pedestals, and toilet seats; wood and wood-substitute furniture for bathrooms, including vanities, mirrors, laundry, medicine cabinets, and other storage systems; shower systems; and customer kitchen cabinetry and other accessory items under the Foremost, avenue, contrac, Jetcoat, rosenberg, and Covered Bridge Cabinetry brand names.

