FY2022 EPS Estimates for Granite Real Estate Inc. Staple (NYSE:GRP.U) Increased by Analyst

Granite Real Estate Inc. Staple (NYSE:GRP.U – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Raymond James lifted their FY2022 EPS estimates for Granite Real Estate Inc. Staple in a report released on Monday, November 14th. Raymond James analyst B. Sturges now anticipates that the company will earn $3.50 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $3.39. The consensus estimate for Granite Real Estate Inc. Staple’s current full-year earnings is $3.36 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for Granite Real Estate Inc. Staple’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.90 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.92 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.94 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.88 EPS.

GRP.U has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Desjardins restated a “buy” rating on shares of Granite Real Estate Inc. Staple in a report on Friday, July 22nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Granite Real Estate Inc. Staple in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of NYSE GRP.U opened at $59.07 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $52.03 and its 200-day moving average is $57.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.83 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 2.63, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, October 31st were issued a $0.1881 dividend. This represents a $2.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 28th. Granite Real Estate Inc. Staple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.90%.

Granite Real Estate Investment Trust is engaged in the ownership and management of predominantly industrial properties in Canada, the United States, Mexico and Europe. The Company owns and manages rental income properties. Its services include sourcing and real estate acquisition, site development, assisting with government approvals and re-zoning to specific uses, build-to-suit construction, property renovation, project management and long-term leasing.

