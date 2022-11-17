FY2022 EPS Estimates for IMV Inc. (NASDAQ:IMV) Increased by Analyst

IMV Inc. (NASDAQ:IMV – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald increased their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of IMV in a research note issued on Monday, November 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst B. Folkes now expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.36) per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of ($0.44). The consensus estimate for IMV’s current full-year earnings is ($0.40) per share. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for IMV’s FY2023 earnings at ($0.35) EPS.

Shares of IMV stock opened at $0.30 on Thursday. IMV has a 1 year low of $0.28 and a 1 year high of $1.91. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.16, a current ratio of 2.80 and a quick ratio of 4.19. The company has a market cap of $24.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.60 and a beta of 0.99.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in IMV by 33.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 124,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after buying an additional 31,270 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in IMV by 680.3% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 102,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 89,113 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its stake in IMV by 460.7% in the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 5,339,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,957,000 after purchasing an additional 4,387,397 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LexAurum Advisors LLC lifted its stake in IMV by 43.9% in the 3rd quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 255,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 78,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 11.42% of the company’s stock.

IMV Inc operates as a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company. The company develops a portfolio of therapies based on DPX its immune-educating technology platform for treatment of solid and hematological cancers. The company's lead drug candidate includes maveropepimut-S, a DPX-based immunotherapy that targets survivin-expressing cells that is Phase II clinical trials for diffuse large B cell lymphoma; ovarian cancer; and bladder, liver, and microsatellite instability high tumors, as well as in Phase I clinical trial for breast cancer.

