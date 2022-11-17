FY2022 EPS Estimates for Predictive Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:POAI) Lowered by HC Wainwright

Predictive Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:POAI – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at HC Wainwright lowered their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of Predictive Oncology in a research note issued on Tuesday, November 15th. HC Wainwright analyst V. Bernardino now expects that the medical instruments supplier will earn ($0.21) per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($0.04). The consensus estimate for Predictive Oncology’s current full-year earnings is ($0.06) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Predictive Oncology’s Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.06) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.12) EPS.

Get Predictive Oncology alerts:

Predictive Oncology Price Performance

Predictive Oncology stock opened at $0.27 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.40. Predictive Oncology has a 1-year low of $0.21 and a 1-year high of $1.11.

Institutional Trading of Predictive Oncology

About Predictive Oncology

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in POAI. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Predictive Oncology by 2,582.8% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 405,100 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 390,000 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Predictive Oncology during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $65,000. RB Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Predictive Oncology during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $65,000. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Predictive Oncology during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Predictive Oncology during the 1st quarter worth approximately $66,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.78% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Predictive Oncology Inc, a knowledge-driven company, focuses on developing personalized cancer therapies using artificial intelligence (AI) primarily in the United States. The company operates in four segments: Helomics, zPREDICTA, Soluble, and Skyline. The Helomics segment offers clinical testing services comprising tumor drug response testing and genomic profiling tests; and contract research services through patient-centric drug discovery using active learning technology for discovery, clinical and translational research, clinical trials, and diagnostic development and validation.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Predictive Oncology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Predictive Oncology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.