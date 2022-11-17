FY2022 EPS Estimates for Predictive Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:POAI) Lowered by HC Wainwright

Predictive Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:POAI – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at HC Wainwright lowered their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of Predictive Oncology in a research note issued on Tuesday, November 15th. HC Wainwright analyst V. Bernardino now expects that the medical instruments supplier will earn ($0.21) per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($0.04). The consensus estimate for Predictive Oncology’s current full-year earnings is ($0.06) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Predictive Oncology’s Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.06) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.12) EPS.
Predictive Oncology stock opened at $0.27 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.40. Predictive Oncology has a 1-year low of $0.21 and a 1-year high of $1.11.
Predictive Oncology Inc, a knowledge-driven company, focuses on developing personalized cancer therapies using artificial intelligence (AI) primarily in the United States. The company operates in four segments: Helomics, zPREDICTA, Soluble, and Skyline. The Helomics segment offers clinical testing services comprising tumor drug response testing and genomic profiling tests; and contract research services through patient-centric drug discovery using active learning technology for discovery, clinical and translational research, clinical trials, and diagnostic development and validation.
