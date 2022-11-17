FY2022 EPS Estimates for Synlogic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBX) Cut by Oppenheimer

Synlogic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBX – Get Rating) – Oppenheimer cut their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Synlogic in a report issued on Monday, November 14th. Oppenheimer analyst M. Breidenbach now expects that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of ($0.96) for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($0.86). Oppenheimer has a “Outperform” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Synlogic’s current full-year earnings is ($0.92) per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Synlogic’s Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.27) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.19) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.20) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.20) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.20) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.79) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.67) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.80) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($0.52) EPS.

Get Synlogic alerts:

Separately, Chardan Capital dropped their price target on Synlogic from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 11th.

Synlogic Price Performance

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Synlogic

SYBX stock opened at $0.71 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $50.35 million, a P/E ratio of -0.79 and a beta of 1.12. Synlogic has a 1 year low of $0.64 and a 1 year high of $2.82. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.05.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SYBX. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. raised its holdings in Synlogic by 2.9% during the first quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 2,590,945 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,218,000 after acquiring an additional 74,239 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Synlogic by 110.2% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 115,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 60,600 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Synlogic by 60.5% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 125,126 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 47,155 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Synlogic by 48.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 127,765 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $307,000 after acquiring an additional 41,509 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG bought a new stake in Synlogic during the first quarter valued at about $84,000. 58.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Synlogic

(Get Rating)

Synlogic, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of synthetic biotic medicines to treat metabolic and immunological diseases in the United States. Its therapeutic programs include SYNB1618 and SYNB1934 that are orally administered, non-systemically absorbed drug candidates, which are in Phase II clinical trials to treat phenylketonuria; SYNB1353, an orally administered, non-systemically absorbed drug candidate to treat homocystinuria; SYNB2081 to lower uric acid for the potential treatment of gout; and SYNB8802, an orally administered, non-systemically absorbed drug candidate that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of enteric hyperoxaluria.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Synlogic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synlogic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.