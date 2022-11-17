FY2023 EPS Estimates for Emera Incorporated Increased by Analyst (TSE:EMA)

Emera Incorporated (TSE:EMA – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Raymond James raised their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for Emera in a note issued to investors on Monday, November 14th. Raymond James analyst D. Quezada now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $3.29 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $3.18. Raymond James currently has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Emera’s current full-year earnings is $3.25 per share.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Emera from C$66.00 to C$56.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. CSFB raised their price target on Emera from C$53.50 to C$55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Emera to C$55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Scotiabank cut their price objective on Emera from C$69.00 to C$59.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, CIBC cut their price objective on Emera from C$55.00 to C$54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$59.50.

EMA stock opened at C$51.62 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 161.79. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$54.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$59.00. The company has a market cap of C$13.72 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.70. Emera has a twelve month low of C$48.63 and a twelve month high of C$65.23.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were issued a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 31st. This is a boost from Emera’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.35%. Emera’s payout ratio is currently 125.60%.

Emera Incorporated, an energy and services company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity to various customers. The company operates through Florida Electric Utility, Canadian Electric Utilities, Other Electric Utilities, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Other segments.

