FY2023 EPS Estimates for Roivant Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:ROIV) Cut by Analyst

Roivant Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:ROIV – Get Rating) – Analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their FY2023 EPS estimates for Roivant Sciences in a research note issued on Tuesday, November 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst L. Chen now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($1.70) for the year, down from their prior forecast of ($1.63). The consensus estimate for Roivant Sciences’ current full-year earnings is ($1.72) per share.

Roivant Sciences (NASDAQ:ROIV – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($0.18). Roivant Sciences had a negative return on equity of 58.49% and a negative net margin of 2,336.55%. The business had revenue of $4.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.45 million.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. SVB Leerink raised their price target on shares of Roivant Sciences from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Roivant Sciences from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Roivant Sciences in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.17.

Shares of NASDAQ:ROIV opened at $5.17 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $4.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.10. Roivant Sciences has a 52 week low of $2.52 and a 52 week high of $16.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 6.20 and a current ratio of 6.20.

In related news, major shareholder Sciences Ltd. Roivant acquired 416,667 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.00 per share, for a total transaction of $2,500,002.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 73,805,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $442,831,986. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Roivant Sciences news, Director Financial Lp Qvt sold 5,656,081 shares of Roivant Sciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.75, for a total value of $26,866,384.75. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,470,181 shares in the company, valued at $25,983,359.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Sciences Ltd. Roivant purchased 416,667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.00 per share, for a total transaction of $2,500,002.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 73,805,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $442,831,986. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,771,244 shares of company stock worth $27,293,303 over the last quarter. 13.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Eventide Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Roivant Sciences by 141.5% in the 1st quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 1,690,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,177,000 after purchasing an additional 990,300 shares during the period. Chicago Capital LLC acquired a new position in Roivant Sciences in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,818,000. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Roivant Sciences by 56.2% in the 2nd quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 505,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,058,000 after purchasing an additional 181,934 shares during the period. Centiva Capital LP boosted its stake in Roivant Sciences by 37.1% in the 2nd quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 505,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,056,000 after purchasing an additional 136,694 shares during the period. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Roivant Sciences in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $123,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.44% of the company’s stock.

Roivant Sciences Ltd., a biopharmaceutical and healthcare technology company that researches and develops medicines. The company develops product candidates for the treatment of various therapeutics, including solid tumors, sickle cell diseases, hypophosphatasia, oncologic malignancies, psoriasis, atopic dermatitis, vitiligo, hyperhidrosis, acne, myasthenia gravis, warm autoimmune hemolytic anemia, thyroid eye diseases, sarcoidosis, and staph aureus bacteremia.

