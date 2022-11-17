FY2023 EPS Estimates for Sangoma Technologies Co. Lowered by Cormark (CVE:STC)

Sangoma Technologies Co. (CVE:STC – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Cormark lowered their FY2023 earnings estimates for Sangoma Technologies in a report released on Monday, November 14th. Cormark analyst G. Fairweather now forecasts that the company will earn ($0.23) per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of ($0.08). The consensus estimate for Sangoma Technologies’ current full-year earnings is $0.01 per share. Cormark also issued estimates for Sangoma Technologies’ FY2024 earnings at $0.09 EPS.

STC has been the topic of several other reports. CIBC decreased their price objective on shares of Sangoma Technologies from C$6.50 to C$6.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Sangoma Technologies from C$30.00 to C$20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. TD Securities dropped their price target on shares of Sangoma Technologies from C$17.50 to C$16.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, Acumen Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Sangoma Technologies from C$20.00 to C$15.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 28th.

STC opened at C$3.99 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.80. The company has a market cap of C$531.28 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 997.50. Sangoma Technologies has a 52-week low of C$2.53 and a 52-week high of C$5.50. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$3.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$3.99.

Sangoma Technologies (CVE:STC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 26th. The company reported C($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$79.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$88.53 million.

Sangoma Technologies Corporation develops, manufactures, distributes, and supports voice and data connectivity components for software-based communication applications worldwide. The company offers Switchvox, a business phone system; PBXact, a phone system; Internet protocol (IP) phones; service provider and voice over Internet protocol gateways; Switchvox Cloud, a unified communications solution; SIPstation SIP Trunking, a hosted session initiation protocol trunking service; PBXact Cloud, a cloud based private branch exchange service; and FAXStation, a fax-over-IP solution.

