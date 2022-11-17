FY2023 EPS Estimates for Shoe Carnival, Inc. Raised by Seaport Res Ptn (NASDAQ:SCVL)

Shoe Carnival, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCVL – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Seaport Res Ptn raised their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of Shoe Carnival in a research note issued on Monday, November 14th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst M. Kummetz now expects that the company will earn $3.90 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $3.86. The consensus estimate for Shoe Carnival’s current full-year earnings is $3.86 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Shoe Carnival’s FY2024 earnings at $4.34 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $4.66 EPS.

Get Shoe Carnival alerts:

Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.06 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $312.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $351.16 million. Shoe Carnival had a return on equity of 27.73% and a net margin of 9.48%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.54 earnings per share.

Shoe Carnival Price Performance

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Shoe Carnival in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of SCVL stock opened at $24.21 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $668.44 million, a P/E ratio of 5.57 and a beta of 1.37. Shoe Carnival has a 1-year low of $19.42 and a 1-year high of $46.21. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.38.

Institutional Trading of Shoe Carnival

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Shoe Carnival by 3.7% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,162,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,355,000 after buying an additional 78,054 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Shoe Carnival by 6.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,527,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,545,000 after purchasing an additional 97,942 shares during the period. Copeland Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Shoe Carnival by 1.4% during the third quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 1,058,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,684,000 after purchasing an additional 14,997 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Shoe Carnival by 11.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 738,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,964,000 after purchasing an additional 77,688 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Shoe Carnival by 364.2% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 461,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,896,000 after buying an additional 362,138 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.04% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Shoe Carnival

In related news, Director Andrea R. Guthrie sold 1,665 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.04, for a total value of $40,026.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 26,398 shares in the company, valued at $634,607.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 32.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shoe Carnival Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 4th were issued a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 3rd. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. Shoe Carnival’s payout ratio is 8.28%.

About Shoe Carnival

(Get Rating)

Shoe Carnival, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a family footwear retailer in the United States. The company offers range of dress, casual, work, and athletic shoes, as well as sandals and boots for men, women, and children; and various accessories. As of January 29, 2022, it operated 372 stores in 35 states and Puerto Rico under the Shoe Carnival banner; and 21 locations across the Southeast under the Shoe Station banner.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Shoe Carnival Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shoe Carnival and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.