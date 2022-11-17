FY2023 EPS Estimates for The Home Depot, Inc. Increased by Wedbush (NYSE:HD)

The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Wedbush boosted their FY2023 EPS estimates for shares of Home Depot in a report released on Wednesday, November 16th. Wedbush analyst S. Basham now anticipates that the home improvement retailer will post earnings of $16.62 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $16.54. The consensus estimate for Home Depot’s current full-year earnings is $16.65 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Home Depot’s Q4 2023 earnings at $3.24 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $4.04 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $4.79 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $4.04 EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $3.15 EPS.

Get Home Depot alerts:

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 15th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.11 by $0.13. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.87% and a negative return on equity of 3,656.69%. The company had revenue of $38.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.92 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Home Depot Trading Down 0.7 %

Several other brokerages also recently commented on HD. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Home Depot from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $286.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Home Depot from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Guggenheim upped their price target on shares of Home Depot from $350.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Home Depot from $360.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Cowen began coverage on shares of Home Depot in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $350.00 target price for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $350.44.

HD opened at $312.76 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.16, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.25. The company has a market cap of $320.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $285.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $292.36. Home Depot has a fifty-two week low of $264.51 and a fifty-two week high of $420.61.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Home Depot

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HD. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. bought a new stake in Home Depot in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Home Depot in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Home Depot by 119.5% during the second quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 90 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC grew its stake in Home Depot by 135.0% in the 1st quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 94 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. 68.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 1,000 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.59, for a total transaction of $300,590.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,180 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,857,646.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Matt Carey sold 12,650 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.26, for a total value of $4,000,689.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 34,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,917,927.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 1,000 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.59, for a total transaction of $300,590.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,857,646.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Home Depot declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, August 18th that permits the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the home improvement retailer to reacquire up to 4.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

About Home Depot

(Get Rating)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.