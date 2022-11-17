FY2024 EPS Estimates for Sylogist Ltd. (TSE:SYZ) Cut by Analyst

Sylogist Ltd. (TSE:SYZ – Get Rating) – Analysts at Cormark dropped their FY2024 earnings estimates for shares of Sylogist in a report issued on Wednesday, November 16th. Cormark analyst G. Fairweather now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.30 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.39. The consensus estimate for Sylogist’s current full-year earnings is $0.25 per share.

TSE:SYZ opened at C$4.76 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$5.88 and a 200-day moving average of C$6.75. The company has a market capitalization of C$113.84 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.27. Sylogist has a 52 week low of C$4.50 and a 52 week high of C$13.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.51, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.46.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 14th were issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 30th. Sylogist’s dividend payout ratio is currently 454.55%.

Sylogist Ltd., a software company, provides enterprise resource planning (ERP) solutions in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It offers Serenic Navigator solutions, including accounting and financial management, award and budget management, payroll and human resources, analytics and decision support, reporting, deposits and loans, and field connect products.

