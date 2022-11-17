FY2024 EPS Estimates for Sylogist Ltd. (TSE:SYZ) Cut by Analyst

Sylogist Ltd. (TSE:SYZ – Get Rating) – Analysts at Cormark dropped their FY2024 earnings estimates for shares of Sylogist in a report issued on Wednesday, November 16th. Cormark analyst G. Fairweather now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.30 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.39. The consensus estimate for Sylogist’s current full-year earnings is $0.25 per share.
Sylogist Price Performance
TSE:SYZ opened at C$4.76 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$5.88 and a 200-day moving average of C$6.75. The company has a market capitalization of C$113.84 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.27. Sylogist has a 52 week low of C$4.50 and a 52 week high of C$13.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.51, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.46.
Sylogist Announces Dividend
Sylogist Company Profile
Sylogist Ltd., a software company, provides enterprise resource planning (ERP) solutions in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It offers Serenic Navigator solutions, including accounting and financial management, award and budget management, payroll and human resources, analytics and decision support, reporting, deposits and loans, and field connect products.
See Also
- The Next Catalyst For Mullen Automotive Stock Is December 23rd
- NVIDIA’s Rally Picks Up Pace Into Year End
- Nothing Micro About Super Micro Computer’s Price & Earnings Gains
- Why Are Bears Still Going Short on AGNC Investment?
- Bulk Shippers See Earnings & Revenue Decline Amid Global Slowdown
Receive News & Ratings for Sylogist Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sylogist and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.