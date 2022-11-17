Gain Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GANX) Short Interest Update

Gain Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GANX – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 48,400 shares, a growth of 6.6% from the October 15th total of 45,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 35,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.4 days. Currently, 0.5% of the company’s shares are short sold.
Shares of GANX stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Thursday, reaching $3.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 70 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,732. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 5.62 and a quick ratio of 5.62. The company has a market capitalization of $37.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.34 and a beta of 0.16. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $3.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.47. Gain Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $2.33 and a 1-year high of $9.50.
A number of research firms have recently issued reports on GANX. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on shares of Gain Therapeutics from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. B. Riley cut shares of Gain Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $5.00 in a report on Friday, August 19th. Finally, BTIG Research dropped their price objective on shares of Gain Therapeutics from $30.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Sunday.
Gain Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in developing various therapies to treat diseases caused by protein misfolding. It focuses on rare genetic diseases and neurological disorders. The company uses its Site-Directed Enzyme Enhancement Therapy platform to discover allosteric sites on misfolded proteins and identify proprietary small molecules that bind these sites, restore protein folding, and treat disease.
