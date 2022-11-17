GAP (NYSE:GPS) Posts Earnings Results

GAP (NYSE:GPS – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The apparel retailer reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.70, RTT News reports. The company had revenue of $4.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.83 billion. GAP had a negative return on equity of 1.48% and a negative net margin of 2.40%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.27 EPS.

Shares of GPS stock traded up $0.67 on Thursday, reaching $12.71. The company had a trading volume of 12,983,686 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,626,620. The business’s 50-day moving average is $10.13 and its 200 day moving average is $10.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.62 billion, a PE ratio of -12.58 and a beta of 1.80. GAP has a one year low of $7.79 and a one year high of $25.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 4th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 3rd. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.72%. GAP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -59.41%.

In other GAP news, CEO Mary Beth Laughton sold 11,030 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.28, for a total transaction of $124,418.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 31,561 shares in the company, valued at approximately $356,008.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 44.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GPS. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of GAP by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,122,321 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $25,633,000 after purchasing an additional 40,348 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in GAP by 54.9% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 535,779 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $7,544,000 after buying an additional 189,872 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of GAP by 470.4% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 360,438 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $5,075,000 after buying an additional 297,247 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in GAP by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 114,213 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $938,000 after acquiring an additional 2,005 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC bought a new stake in GAP during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $915,000. 57.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently commented on GPS. Barclays raised GAP from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $6.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of GAP from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of GAP from $7.50 to $8.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Cowen dropped their price target on GAP from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Finally, Cowen decreased their target price on GAP from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.62.

The Gap, Inc operates as an apparel retail company. The company offers apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children under the Old Navy, Gap, Banana Republic, and Athleta brands. Its products include denim, tees, fleece, and khakis; eyewear, jewelry, shoes, handbags, and fragrances; and fitness and lifestyle products for use in yoga, training, sports, travel, and everyday activities for women and girls.

