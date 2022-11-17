Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) CMO Kenneth Allard Sells 515 Shares of Stock

Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Get Rating) CMO Kenneth Allard sold 515 shares of Gartner stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.01, for a total value of $176,135.15. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 3,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,051,338.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Gartner Stock Performance

IT stock traded down $5.56 during trading on Thursday, hitting $330.39. 479 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 530,002. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $300.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $276.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.79, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The company has a market cap of $26.11 billion, a PE ratio of 36.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.34. Gartner, Inc. has a 1 year low of $221.39 and a 1 year high of $346.35.

Get Gartner alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on IT shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Gartner in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Gartner from $348.00 to $391.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Gartner from $300.00 to $327.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $300.00 price target on shares of Gartner in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Gartner from $365.00 to $381.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $334.63.

Institutional Trading of Gartner

Gartner Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Gartner by 42.5% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,054 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,398,000 after buying an additional 1,507 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund increased its position in shares of Gartner by 3.0% in the third quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 2,834 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $784,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems increased its position in shares of Gartner by 3.6% in the third quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 6,191 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,713,000 after buying an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gartner in the third quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC increased its position in shares of Gartner by 29.2% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 57,923 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $16,027,000 after buying an additional 13,098 shares in the last quarter. 92.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Gartner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gartner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.