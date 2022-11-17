Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) Short Interest Update

Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,170,000 shares, an increase of 9.3% from the October 15th total of 1,070,000 shares. Approximately 1.7% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 505,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.3 days.

Gartner Trading Down 0.7 %

IT traded down $2.49 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $335.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 401,473 shares, compared to its average volume of 520,351. Gartner has a fifty-two week low of $221.39 and a fifty-two week high of $346.35. The stock has a market cap of $26.55 billion, a PE ratio of 36.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.34. The business’s 50-day moving average is $300.18 and its 200-day moving average is $276.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.79, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

IT has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays boosted their price objective on Gartner from $265.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Gartner from $348.00 to $391.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. TheStreet upgraded Gartner from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on shares of Gartner in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Gartner from $300.00 to $327.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Gartner currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $334.63.

Insider Activity

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, CEO Eugene A. Hall sold 16,652 shares of Gartner stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $324.94, for a total value of $5,410,900.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,143,277 shares in the company, valued at approximately $371,496,428.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, CEO Eugene A. Hall sold 16,652 shares of Gartner stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $324.94, for a total value of $5,410,900.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,143,277 shares in the company, valued at approximately $371,496,428.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Alwyn Dawkins sold 800 shares of Gartner stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.50, for a total value of $261,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 37,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,345,291.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 27,890 shares of company stock valued at $9,067,238 in the last quarter. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IT. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in Gartner by 9.3% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 24,373 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $7,382,000 after acquiring an additional 2,072 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in Gartner by 0.8% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 5,000 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,487,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC acquired a new position in Gartner during the first quarter worth $55,000. Markel Corp acquired a new position in Gartner during the first quarter worth $744,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Gartner during the first quarter worth $233,000. 92.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Gartner

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

