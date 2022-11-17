Gatos Silver, Inc. (NYSE:GATO) Short Interest Down 9.6% in October

Gatos Silver, Inc. (NYSE:GATO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,970,000 shares, a decline of 9.6% from the October 15th total of 2,180,000 shares. Currently, 4.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 401,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.9 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC increased its stake in Gatos Silver by 31.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,702,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,976,000 after buying an additional 2,105,025 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Gatos Silver by 51.2% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,881,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,128,000 after acquiring an additional 636,914 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Gatos Silver by 22.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,582,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,920,000 after acquiring an additional 481,897 shares during the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC lifted its holdings in Gatos Silver by 22.7% during the third quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 2,385,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,394,000 after acquiring an additional 442,091 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Gatos Silver by 815.7% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 487,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,399,000 after purchasing an additional 434,126 shares during the last quarter. 53.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:GATO traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $3.52. 151,981 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 935,778. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.18. Gatos Silver has a 12-month low of $2.20 and a 12-month high of $14.63.

About Gatos Silver

Gatos Silver, Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of precious metals. It primarily explores for silver ores. The company also explores for zinc, lead, copper, and gold ores. Its flagship asset is the Cerro Los Gatos mine located at the Los Gatos District in Chihuahua state, Mexico.

