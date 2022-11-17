General Electric (NYSE:GE) Short Interest Update

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,480,000 shares, an increase of 11.2% from the October 15th total of 10,320,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,170,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.9 days. Approximately 1.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new stake in General Electric during the 1st quarter valued at $126,000. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in General Electric by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,058,387 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $96,842,000 after purchasing an additional 42,848 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its stake in General Electric by 51.8% during the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 25,874 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,647,000 after purchasing an additional 8,834 shares in the last quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in General Electric by 58.9% during the 2nd quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,420 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $790,000 after purchasing an additional 4,605 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. bought a new stake in General Electric during the 1st quarter valued at $421,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.09% of the company’s stock.

General Electric Trading Down 2.6 %

GE traded down $2.24 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $84.90. 4,734,089 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,652,474. General Electric has a one year low of $59.93 and a one year high of $103.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $92.77 billion, a PE ratio of -15.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 1.21. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $72.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $72.17.

General Electric Dividend Announcement

General Electric ( NYSE:GE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $19.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.77 billion. General Electric had a positive return on equity of 7.20% and a negative net margin of 7.78%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.57 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that General Electric will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 27th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 26th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.38%. General Electric’s payout ratio is presently -5.79%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on GE. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of General Electric from $81.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of General Electric from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of General Electric from $86.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of General Electric from $73.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of General Electric from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $91.00.

General Electric Company Profile

(Get Rating)

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through four segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, and Healthcare segments. The Power segment offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

Further Reading

